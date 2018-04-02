FBI’s McCabe Cashes Out ‘Organic’ GoFundMe Legal Fee Campaign; Rakes In Ridiculous Amount in One Week

Andrew McCabe made a ton of cash last week in what he calls and organic and spontaneous legal defense fund.

He made so much cash from so many idiots so quickly that he announced Monday he was closing the campaign.

Over $500,000.

But with McCabe you may see additional campaigns in the future. Especially is he is indicted.

Or when he is indicted.

Or when he wants another $500K from the same idiots who just funded his initial half million in cash.

New statement from Andrew McCabe as his legal defense fund about to cease accepting donations after passing $500k pic.twitter.com/8TLpSR9YJO — Max Kutner (@maxkutner) April 2, 2018

