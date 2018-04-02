True Pundit

Politics Security

FBI’s McCabe Cashes Out ‘Organic’ GoFundMe Legal Fee Campaign; Rakes In Ridiculous Amount in One Week

Posted on by
Share:

Andrew McCabe made a ton of cash last week in what he calls and organic and spontaneous legal defense fund.

He made so much cash from so many idiots so quickly that he announced Monday he was closing the campaign.

Over $500,000.

But with McCabe you may see additional campaigns in the future. Especially is he is indicted.

Or when he is indicted.

Or when he wants another $500K from the same idiots who just funded his initial half million in cash.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: