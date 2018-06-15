Scientists find ancient stardust on Earth, and it’s even older than our Sun

The work, which was conducted at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, used samples collected from the upper atmosphere of Earth. In those samples, the researchers found dust particles that are so old they predate the formation of our Solar System itself.

The material wasn’t always floating around Earth, but was instead transported to our atmosphere by comets. The scientists examined the particles using a scanning electron microscope which revealed clues as to how they formed.

“The presence of specific types of organic carbon in both the inner and outer regions of the particles suggests the formation process occurred entirely at low temperatures,” Jim Ciston of the Molecular Foundary, and co-author of the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, explains. “Therefore, these interplanetary dust particles survived from the time before formation of the planetary bodies in the solar system, and provide insight into the chemistry of those ancient building blocks.” – READ MORE

