President Trump unloads on Comey, ‘scum on top’ of FBI a day after damning IG report’s release

President Trump broke his silence on the scathing inspector general’s report with a vengeance Friday, first tweeting that the FBI boss he fired was the “worst” in the bureau’s history, then crashing “Fox & Friends” for an impromptu interview where he continued to blister the “scum on top” of the Obama-era bureau.

The president’s comments came a day after the release of the report, which was the result of an 18-month-long investigation by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Trump said the report, which found ex-FBI Director James Comey was insubordinate, showed Trump was justified in firing him.

“The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI,” Trump tweeted early Friday. “Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts. Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back!”

The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts. Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

In the interview with Fox’s Steve Doocy, Trump made it clear he considered Comey the leader of those “minions.”

“I think Comey was the ringleader of this whole den of thieves,” Trump said.

“If you took a poll at the FBI, [I would win],” Trump told Doocy. “I mean the real FBI, not the scum on top.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1