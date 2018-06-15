Smug NY Reporter Forced to Edit Out Racist Statement Printed About Kimberly Guilfoyle

A columnist with the New York Daily News was forced to edit her piece after she used a racial slur against Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, The Daily Caller reports.

In Linda Stasi’s Tuesday column, which demanded that “The Five” co-host should be fired from the network for an alleged relationship with Donald Trump Jr., our writer friend decided it was a perfectly salutary to make a wise-crack about Guilfoyle — who is half-Puerto Rican — picking fruit.

“Thing is, Guilfoyle is an otherwise brilliant woman. When it comes to picking men, though, she’d be better off picking grapes,” Stasi’s column originally read.

That earned this tweet from Donald Trump Jr.

How did this get past her editors at the @NYDailyNews? Or do they condone this kind of talk? I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there. Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle to 'Pick Grapes' https://t.co/pDlKr4lfXt via @BreitbartNews — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 13, 2018

Stasi denied that it was a racial slur but decided to edit it out nonetheless.

“Absolutely no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican…and my column was in no way meant as a slur,” she tweeted.

Absolutely no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican…and my column was in no way meant as a slur. Nonetheless I will change that reference online. I'm just surprised anyone would have assumed such a stereotype b/c someone is half-Latina. So sorry for misunderstanding — Linda Stasi (@lindastasi) June 13, 2018

“Nonetheless I will change that reference online. I’m just surprised anyone would have assumed such a stereotype b/c someone is half-Latina. So sorry for misunderstanding.”

The line now reads, “When it comes to picking men, though, she’d probably have better odds picking lotto numbers.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1