Scientists Discover Dark Secret in Peru, Largest Known Child Sacrifice in History

According to National Geographic, an archaeological dig in northwestern Peru, near the modern town of Trujillo has turned up evidence of a massive, ritualistic sacrifice of children — apparently to appease the gods of climate change.

The discovery was earth-shaking, even in a part of the world where adult human sacrifice — barbaric enough — was known to be practiced among the native religions, Tulane University anthropologist John Verano told National Geographic.

“While incidents of human sacrifice among the Aztec, Maya, and Inca have been recorded in colonial-era Spanish chronicles and documented in modern scientific excavations, the discovery of a large-scale child sacrifice event in the little-known pre-Columbian Chimú civilization is unprecedented in the Americas — if not in the entire world.”

The details are disturbing. About 550 years ago, according to the archaeological team, 140 children — aged 5 to 14 — were murdered at roughly the same time at the site known as “Las Llamas.” The remains of about 200 llamas — domesticated as pack animals — were also found.

“The skeletal remains of both children and animals show evidence of cuts to the sternum as well as rib dislocations, which suggest that the victims’ chests were cut open and pulled apart, perhaps to facilitate the removal of the heart… – READ MORE

