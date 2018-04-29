Border Patrol Agents Make Disturbing Discovery in Tiny House

It was a story that barely made a blip in the national news. In Hidalgo County, Texas earlier this week, “dozens” of people in the country illegally were found in a stash house.

KRGV-TV reports that “Hidalgo County Precinct 4 constables deputies say 15 to 20 people in the country illegally were detained during an investigation at a residence on Mile 4 1/2 west of Weslaco.”

“Agents from the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector teamed up with Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies on April 19 to take charge of the suspected human smuggling stash house,” Breitbart reported.

“As the law enforcement officials approached, numerous people began climbing out windows and exiting the rear doors, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Thursday.

“As the agents secured the facility, they discovered 29 males crammed inside. A search of the area led to a total of 39 migrants being taken into custody.”

“Migrants are kept locked inside these types of stash houses near the Mexican border until their journey to the U.S. interior can be scheduled,” Breitbart reported. “Often, migrants are beaten and held for ransom as cartel-connected human smugglers attempt to extort additional money from family members.” – READ MORE

