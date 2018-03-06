Scientist says he’s found fossilized alien footprints on Mars, blames NASA for cover-up

DiGregorio, an author who has published books on Mars and its potential to host life, believes previously-released NASA imagery from the planet offers clear evidence of Martian tracks. He believes photos showing small indentations in rock are actually long-fossilized footprints of some type of alien life.

“Put it this way, these images, these figures, have not been seen on Mars to date,” DiGregorio told the Daily Star. “One of the things that grabbed me immediately was the expediency that NASA left the area of such a mission.”

NASA, meanwhile, is doing its best to remain level headed as it explains why DiGregorio has lost his marbles. The “tracks” that are at the heart of this debate are actually much smaller than might be obvious from the photographs, and NASA claims that they are actually only about the size of a sesame seed. The agency believes the odd shapes to be the byproduct of crystal formations in the rock, and points to similar crystals found here on Earth that bear a striking resemblance to what DiGregorio believes are alien footprints.

“These shapes are characteristic of gypsum crystals,” Sanjeev Gupta of the NASA’s Mars Curiosity science team explains. “These can form when salts become concentrated in water, such as in an evaporating lake.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1