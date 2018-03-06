Trump on being president: ‘I’ve never had a better time doing something’

President Trump on Sunday said he’s “never had a better time” working for the American people after addressing the Washington press corps at the Gridiron Club’s annual dinner for the first time Saturday.

“The Gridiron Dinner last night was great fun. I am accomplishing a lot in Washington and have never had a better time doing something, and especially since this is for the American People!” Trump wrote on Twitter, despite his fractious relationship with the news media and the Washington establishment.

The Gridiron Dinner last night was great fun. I am accomplishing a lot in Washington and have never had a better time doing something, and especially since this is for the American People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2018

Trump on Saturday followed in the footsteps of previous presidents by delivering a humorous speech at the annual reception organized by the prestigious journalistic association. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1