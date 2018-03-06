True Pundit

Trump on being president: ‘I’ve never had a better time doing something’

President Trump on Sunday said he’s “never had a better time” working for the American people after addressing the Washington press corps at the Gridiron Club’s annual dinner for the first time Saturday.

“The Gridiron Dinner last night was great fun. I am accomplishing a lot in Washington and have never had a better time doing something, and especially since this is for the American People!” Trump wrote on Twitter, despite his fractious relationship with the news media and the Washington establishment.

Trump on Saturday followed in the footsteps of previous presidents by delivering a humorous speech at the annual reception organized by the prestigious journalistic association. – READ MORE

