Facebook survey asked users if they’d like child porn on the site

Facebook is already apologizing for a survey, shown to a small number of users on Sunday, which solicited opinions on what Facebook’s policy should be if an adult man “asks a 14-year-old girl for sexual pictures.” The Guardian first reported on the survey, which more generally asked some users how they thought Facebook should handle grooming behavior.

Facebook VP of Product Guy Rosen apologized for the survey on Twitter, describing it as a “mistake.”

“We run surveys to understand how the community thinks about how we set policies,” Rosen said. “But this kind of activity is and will always be completely unacceptable on FB. We regularly work with authorities if identified. It shouldn’t have been part of this survey. That was a mistake.”

According to The Guardian, the survey didn’t just ask how Facebook should handle such content. According to the report, the possible range of responses to the question went all the way from “this content should not be allowed on Facebook, and no one should be able to see it” to “this content should be allowed on Facebook, and I would not mind seeing it.” – READ MORE

