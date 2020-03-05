Schumer Successfully Blocks Black Woman From N.C. Senate Nom

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) succeeded in his arguably racist quest to prevent a black woman from winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina.

State senator Erica Smith (D.), a former Boeing engineer who tried to become just the third black woman in history to serve in the Senate, came up short in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. Cal Cunningham, a former state senator and Schumer-approved white man, secured the party’s nomination with 56 percent of the vote. Smith placed second with 36 percent. Cunningham will face Republican incumbent Thom Tillis in the November election.

“We had an extraordinary run,” Smith tweeted to supporters on Tuesday. “We took on a giant and … came up short.” Smith refrained from lashing out at the Democratic Party leadership, as she had done on numerous occasions during the campaign.

“Sen. Schumer, for whatever reason, did not want an African American running for Senate in North Carolina,” said Smith at a campaign rally in January. She also accused the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) in October of breaking its pledge to remain neutral by formally endorsing Cunningham. – READ MORE

