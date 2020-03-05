Report: Biden Rally Goers Admit They’re Terrified About His “Mental Fitness”

Many of Joe Biden’s own supporters admit that they’re worried about his deteriorating mental acuity and unending stream of gaffes but still support him because he’s the best choice among a motley crew of lackluster Democrat candidates.

Author Raymond Arroyo, a Fox News contributor, interviewed Biden supporters at a recent rally, where he asked: “There are a lot of stories emerging about the mental acuity of Joe Biden — people worried about his recall and slippage of facts. Does that concern you in a debate situation?”

Many voters said it did concern them. One man said: “I wish he was younger, but he’s the

[…]

Two women both expressed alarm about Joe’s constant state of confusion. Not only does Biden often forget what state he’s in when he’s on the stump, but he doesn’t remember basic facts when he talks.

One woman said: “Absolutely, it’s very concerning. When he is getting softballs thrown at him and he can’t answer the question .”

Another woman chimed in: “It’s one of the reasons why I could not vote with my conscience for Joe Biden. – READ MORE

