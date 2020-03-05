BBC Publishes Leaked Iran Footage Showing Bagged Bodies Of Covid-19 Victims Piling Up

More shocking leaked footage published by the BBC shows bodies piling up at a local morgue in Qom, said to be victims of the country’s spiraling coronavirus outbreak. Located 140km to the south of Tehran, Qom is believed ground zero for Iran’s epidemic, and crucially is a popular place of Shia religious pilgrimage.

Mideast-based correspondent Joyce Karam comments of the newly published video: “If these are confirmed to be from Corona as videos claim, death toll is higher than the government claims (officially at 77).”

As of Tuesday Iranian health officials announced 2,336 coronavirus cases and 77 dead, including 23 parliament members confirmed for the virus, which is roughly 10% of Iran’s legislature.

All of this strongly suggests much bigger numbers of infected nationwide, after multiple reports alleged the Islamic Republic is hiding its true numbers, or at least refusing to test.

قبرستان بهشت معصومه قم؛ ردیفی از قبرهای جدید دیده می‌شود که ادعا شده مربوط به جان‌باختگان کرونا در قم است.

آمار رسمی شیوع کرونا در ایران در تاریخ ۱۳ اسفند، ۷۷ مرگ و ۲ هزار و ۳۳۶ مورد ابتلا اعلام شده است اما برخی منابع بیمارستانی به بی‌بی‌سی تعدادی بسیار بالاتر را اعلام ‌کرده‌اند pic.twitter.com/cxu397q4Uk — BBC NEWS فارسی (@bbcpersian) March 3, 2020

Further leaked video published in the series Tuesday by BBC Persian shows health workers in full Hazmat gear burying victims believed infected by Covid-19. – READ MORE

