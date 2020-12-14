Schumer, Pelosi Shoot Down Trump Covid Relief Bill That Includes $600 Checks For Americans

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have rejected the White House’s $916 billion COVID-19 stimulus package plan, which included $600 direct payments to millions of Americans, citing an “unacceptable” reduction in unemployment insurance funds.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had reportedly informed the Trump administration on Tuesday that they support the $600 checks.

“While it is progress that Leader McConnell has signed off on a $916 billion offer that is based off of the bipartisan framework, the president’s proposal must not be allowed to obstruct the bipartisan congressional talks that are underway,” the Democratic leaders said in a joint statement.

“Members of the House and Senate have been engaged in good-faith negotiations and continue to make progress. The bipartisan talks are the best hope for a bipartisan solution,” the leaders added. “The President’s proposal starts by cutting the unemployment insurance proposal being discussed by bipartisan members of the House and Senate from $180 billion to $40 billion. That is unacceptable.” – READ MORE

