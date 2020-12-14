Chinese Media: Biden Will Stop U.S. Allies from Confronting Beijing

A Joe Biden White House will be happy to intercede on Bejing’s behalf and silence criticism of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by U.S. allies, an official China state media outlet claimed Monday.

Pointing to the lack of reaction from the Biden camp to China’s continued excoriation of long-term U.S. allies like Australia, an op-ed in the CCP mouthpiece Global Times asserted the silence is indicative of Biden compliance because “there is no legitimate reason for Biden to back up Australia’s condemnation against China.”

The piece asserts Biden will be able to apply pressure on Australia to tone down its opposition to Beijing in the Indo-Pacific by simply calling for it to obey orders. It said:

Many observers tend to believe that the Biden administration will to some extent ease tensions with China in the future. If so, Australia, the current anti-China pioneer, will very likely find itself in a predicament while laying bare its strategic misjudgments. If Biden adjusts US’ China policy, this will force Canberra to reflect and change its previous calculations with Beijing.

It goes on to outline the future of U.S.-China relations under a Joe Biden administration will be marked by “the normal track of ties with China” marked by non-confrontation – READ MORE

