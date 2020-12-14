Report: Schumer Had to Tell Feinstein to Step Down Twice—She Forgot the First Time

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) had to tell Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) twice to step down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee because she forgot about the first conversation, a new report claims.

The 87-year-old senator “wasn’t really all that aware of the extent to which she’d been compromised” as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, a source told the New Yorker. Schumer had to confront Feinstein twice about stepping down in a “distressing” conversation after she forgot about the first conversation. “It was like Groundhog Day, but with the pain fresh each time,” the source said.

The report also said Feinstein has issues with short-term memory, frequently forgetting briefings she receives from staff and becoming upset when she gets confused by briefings. One source compared the situation to taking away car keys from an elderly relative. – READ MORE

