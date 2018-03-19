True Pundit

Schumer Lays Out the ‘Red Line’ for Trump’s Issues With Mueller

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) declared the firing of Mueller would be the “beginning of the end” of Trump’s presidency during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) added that he expected Congress to stand up for the Special Counsel.

On Sunday, Schumer echoed Flake’s message and tweeted that supporting Mueller and his ability to conduct an investigation is an “obligation” the Democrats’ GOP colleagues have to America.

He concluded that it’s time to clarify that “firing Mueller is a red line for our democracy that cannot be crossed.” – READ MORE

