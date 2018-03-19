California City May Exempt Itself From Sanctuary State Law Over Lack of Constitutionality

Los Alamitos may vote to exempt itself from the statewide “sanctuary” law known as the California Values Act or SB54.

Council members reportedly find it “impossible” to honor the oath they took to “support and defend” the Constitution while complying with the state law. Community activist Art DeBolt supports the ordinance and told the Orange County Register:

“Everyone holding elective office takes the same oath to uphold the laws to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. It doesn’t say unless the state legislature decides otherwise. I do believe somewhere in our history, we fought a war to prevent states from ignoring the law of the land and preserving the union.”

Mayor Troy Edgar encouraged a discussion of the proposal because he believes “the state had overstepped its boundary.” – READ MORE

