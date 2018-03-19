Politics
Ryan Zinke defends ‘konnichiwa’ comment: ‘How could ever saying ‘good morning’ be bad?’
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is defending his use of a Japanese greeting when responding to a question from a congresswoman of Japanese descent.
Zinke told reporters: “How could ever saying ‘good morning’ be bad?”
Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, of Hawaii, asked Zinke on Thursday whether he would continue a program that preserves sites where Japanese-Americans were interned during World War II.
Zinke replied with “konnichiwa” – a Japanese greeting typically spoken in the afternoon. The Democratic congresswoman corrected him and used the Japanese phrase for good morning. – READ MORE
The Washington Times