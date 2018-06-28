Apple CEO Criticizes ‘Appalling Silence’ of People Who Don’t Protest Trump Administration

Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticized The “appalling Silence” Of People Who Don’t Speak Out Against The Policies Of The Trump Administration.

According to the New York Post, Cook spoke out against U.S. immigration policies so he wouldn’t fall into “the appalling silence of the good people category and this is something that I never want to be a part of.”

Cook had previously described U.S. immigration policies as “inhumane” and “heartbreaking.” – READ MORE

