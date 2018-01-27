Schumer Claims Trump Wants to Destroy Legal Immigration — Sarah Sanders Hit Back With Knockout Punch

On Thursday, the White House announced that it would include “Dreamers” in its immigration compromise.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) decided to comment on the revelation.

While @realDonaldTrump finally acknowledged that the Dreamers should be allowed to stay here and become citizens, he uses them as a tool to tear apart our legal immigration system and adopt the wish list that anti-immigration hardliners have advocated for for years. 2/2 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2018

Schumer’s comments come even after Trump told CNBC that he is “willing” to work with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to get an immigration deal passed.

Actually @SenSchumer America's legal immigration system has been torn apart for decades by Washington politicians like yourself who prefer open borders & sanctuary cities over law & order and popular, common sense reforms https://t.co/dNBEn31BoK — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 26, 2018

According to a Harvard-Harris poll, when the government shut down over DACA, most Americans disagreed with the decision. In addition, the majority of Americans prefer a merit-based immigration system. – READ MORE

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing just after the government shutdown came to an end, and many of the questions were pointed at the issue of sanctuary cities and immigration.

The shutdown occurred after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Democrats could not agree on a deal over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program with President Donald Trump and Republicans. Schumer eventually gave in to vote to reopen the government in exchange for negotiations on DACA.

During the briefing, Sanders was asked about the Department of Justice “threatening 23 so-called sanctuary cities, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, with subpoenas.”– READ MORE