Illegals commit crimes at double the rate of native-born

The crime rate among illegal immigrants in Arizona is twice that of other residents, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday, citing a new report based on conviction data.

The report, from the Crime Prevention Research Center, used a previously untapped set of data from Arizona that detailed criminal convictions and found that illegal immigrants between 15 and 35 are less than 3 percent of the state’s population, but nearly 8 percent of its prison population.

And the crimes they were convicted of were, on the whole, more serious, said John R. Lott Jr., the report’s author and president of the research center.

His findings also challenge the general narrative that immigrants commit fewer crimes. Those past studies usually don’t look at legal versus illegal populations, Mr. Lott said. – READ MORE

Thousands of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients have been convicted or accused of committing crimes against U.S. citizens, and federal authorities say that they have seen an explosion in the number of illegal alien DACA recipients that are losing their protections for crime and gang-related activities.

The news comes as Democrats voted against a Republican continuing resolution on Friday night that would have kept the government open and averted a shutdown of non-essential services as they prioritize 800,000 illegal aliens over hundreds-of-millions of American citizens.

Late last year, statistics from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed that in just the last few years a total of 2,139 DACA recipients have been convicted or accused of committing crimes against Americans.

Federal agents told The Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard that the number of DACA recipients that have lost their protected status due to crime or gang affiliations “surged 30 percent” in 2017 with more and more DACA recipients seemingly committing crimes every year. For example, 56 recipients lost their protected status in 2013 due to crime or gang activity, a number that shot all the way up to 622 in 2017 — a near 1,200% increase. – READ MORE