Vegas mogul Steve Wynn to face reviews after report alleges sexual misconduct

Las Vegas business mogul Steve Wynn will face at least two reviews of his behavior following a bombshell report published Friday by the Wall Street Journal, accusing Wynn of sexual misconduct.

According to the report, more than 150 people spoke out against the 74-year-old businessman, with dozens accusing him of sexually inappropriate behavior.

In response, the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd., of which Wynn is CEO, formed a special committee Friday to investigate the allegations, Reuters reported.

The company says it was committed to operating with the “highest ethical standards and maintaining a safe and respectful culture.”

In addition, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which is overseeing a roughly $2.5 billion resort that Wynn’s company is building in the Boston suburb of Everett, said its investigations and enforcement bureau will conduct a regulatory review of the allegations against Wynn. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Casino magnate Steve Wynn said Sunday that even though Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock seemed like a “rational” man, some of his actions would have raised red flags at his properties.

Wynn — the CEO of Wynn Resorts, which owns several hotels in Las Vegas —said at his properties, an investigation is launched if someone puts “do not disturb” on a room for at least 12 hours.

“The scenario that we’re aware of would have indicated that he didn’t let anyone in the room for two or three days, that would have triggered a whole bunch of alarms here,” Wynn told Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday. “And we would have — on behalf of the guests, of course, investigated for safety and it would have been provocative situation. I’m sure that the same is true in other hotels but in this hotel, a 36-hour, a 24-hour, 36-hour ‘Do Not Disturb’ on a room is a predicate for investigation.” – READ MORE