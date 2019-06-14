CNN, MSNBC Spend 72 Percent of Prime Time FREAKING OUT Over Trump Interview

President Trump made more headlines Wednesday night after he told ABC chief anchor George Stephanopoulos that he would be fine with taking “oppo research” on his 2020 opponent from foreign countries. This comment drew criticism. But during their almost two hours and 30 minutes of prime time coverage, or hair-on-fire panic, neither CNN nor MSNBC cared to mention that that’s exactly what the Clinton campaign did in 2016 with the now-infamous dossier.

According to the numbers gathered by NewsBusters, CNN and MSNBC programs from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Eastern fetched a whopping 148 minutes and 33 seconds on the President’s comments, which totaled 72 percent of their entire live programming (minus commercials and teases).

For CNN, their prime time lineup (AC360, Cuomo Prime Time, and the first hour of CNN Tonight) spent almost 84 minutes (1:23:47) getting worked up over the President’s comments.

As for coverage not pertaining to the interview, CNN offered 32 minutes and 50 seconds, including over 12 minutes of coverage dedicated to letting presidential candidate Bernie Sanders make “his case for democratic socialism,” during AC360. – READ MORE

