School Ordered To Shell Out $25K, Give Formal Apology to Pro-Trump Student Wrongfully Suspended

According to Fox News Insider, 18-year-old Addison Barnes wore the shirt on a day when immigration issues were going to be discussed in his “People and Politics” class. When school officials ordered Barnes to remove or cover up the shirt, he refused.

There was nothing blatantly offensive about the shirt. There were no swear words, no adult themes, no crass imagery. It humorously depicted a conservative policy championed by the current president: A strong border.

Standing up for free speech, Barnes sued the school — and it looks like he won.

First, a judge sided with the student and barred the school from prohibiting the senior from wearing the political shirt.

“U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman found there was little justification in the court record for the Hillsboro School District to justify its censorship,” The Oregonianreported.

Now, the school has been dealt another blow, and it will make a serious impact on their pocketbook.

“On Tuesday, Barnes’ lawyers announced they had reached a settlement with the district,” explained Fox.

“[Principal Greg Timmons] will write a letter of apology to Barnes, and the district will pay $25,000 to Barnes to cover his legal fees,” the news outlet continued. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1