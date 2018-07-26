Maxine Waters’ Sacrilegious Claim: She’s Been Sent by God To Stop Trump (VIDEO)

“You’ve gotta know that I’m here to do the work that I was sent (by God) to do,” she said from the pulpit of the church.

“(A)nd as pastor said to me when I came in this morning, when God sends you to do something, you just do it!” she continued, making it clear that she saw her “anti-Trump mission” as coming from above.

“So I have a message I’m going back to Washington tomorrow morning, I’m going to tell them pastor told me to come here and just do it!” she concluded. – READ MORE

The building containing Rep. Maxine Waters’ district office was partially evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious package was delivered with a threatening message on the label.

“The package was addressed to ‘Anne Thrax,’” Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said in an LAFD alert. “One person came in contact with the package and did not have any medical complaints.”

The label to ‘Anne Thrax’ was believed to be a reference to anthrax, a lethal bacteria that can be sent by mail in bioterrorist attacks, according to The Blaze.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the reports of the suspicious package and called in the LAFD hazardous material team.

Only affected portions of the building were evacuated, and the hazardous material team determined that “no hazard existed,” USA Today reported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1