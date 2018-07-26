WATCH: Trump’s Attack on Anthem Kneelers Has Entire Room of Vets on Their Feet

During an appearance at the VFW National Convention, Trump alluded to the anthem protests, and drew a stark comparison between pouting and patriotism.

“We don’t apologize for America anymore,” he declared to a packed audience of veterans.

“We stand up for America, and we stand up for the national anthem,” he continued. The veterans broke into a round of raucous applause.

.@realDonaldTrump: "We don't apologize for America anymore, we stand up for America. We stand up for the patriots who defend America. And we stand up for our national anthem." pic.twitter.com/Afigp5RlNt — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2018

Respecting the national anthem and the American flag are certainly important to vets, but so is another subject that Trump brought up: treating fallen soldiers with dignity.

“Trump revealed that he asked Kim Jong Un at the end of his recent meeting with him to repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers during the Korean war more than half-a-century earlier,” reported The Daily Caller.– READ MORE

Even the Veterans of Foreign War booed the fake news media today in Kansas City, Missouri.

The US liberal mainstream media coverage of President Trump is 90% negative.- READ MORE