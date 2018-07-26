Politics TV
WATCH: Trump’s Attack on Anthem Kneelers Has Entire Room of Vets on Their Feet
During an appearance at the VFW National Convention, Trump alluded to the anthem protests, and drew a stark comparison between pouting and patriotism.
“We don’t apologize for America anymore,” he declared to a packed audience of veterans.
“We stand up for America, and we stand up for the national anthem,” he continued. The veterans broke into a round of raucous applause.
.@realDonaldTrump: "We don't apologize for America anymore, we stand up for America. We stand up for the patriots who defend America. And we stand up for our national anthem." pic.twitter.com/Afigp5RlNt
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2018
Respecting the national anthem and the American flag are certainly important to vets, but so is another subject that Trump brought up: treating fallen soldiers with dignity.
“Trump revealed that he asked Kim Jong Un at the end of his recent meeting with him to repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers during the Korean war more than half-a-century earlier,” reported The Daily Caller.– READ MORE
Even the Veterans of Foreign War booed the fake news media today in Kansas City, Missouri.
The US liberal mainstream media coverage of President Trump is 90% negative.- READ MORE
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) said Tuesday that the organization is “disappointed” in its national convention attendees who booed the media during President Trump’s speech earlier in the day.
“We were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press,” VFW spokeswoman Randi Law said in a statement to The Hill. “We rely on the media to help spread the VFW’s message, and CNN, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and others on site today, were our invited guests. We were happy to have them there.”
The president spoke to the VFW convention in Kansas City, Mo., delivering a wide-ranging speech in which he touted his relationship with North Korea, criticized other countries’ trade practices and railed against illegal immigration. – READ MORE