EVIL: Accused MS-13 Members Laugh In Court As Slain Girl’s Family Looks On

As the American public has unfortunately witnessed time and again, members of the mainly Salvadorian street gang MS-13 are unflinchingly ruthless and evil. On Tuesday, three members accused of murdering two teen girls on their way home from school, laughed and joked around in the courtroom as the family of one of the slain girls looked on in horror.

“Enrique Portillo, Alexi Saenz and Jairo Saenz laughed and grinned amongst themselves, their shackles clanking, as prosecutors said they’d yet to hear if the Justice Department will allow them to seek the death penalty for the murder of best friends Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas in Brentwood in 2016,” reports the New York Post.

Cuevas’ parents were present at the Central Islip courthouse, staring down the men accused of murdering their 16-year-old daughter.

In 2016, Cuevas and Mickens, 15, were brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat and hacked up with machetes on their way home from their suburban Long Island school. – READ MORE

