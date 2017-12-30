School district considers paddling, with parents’ approval

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi school district might make paddling an option for students who misbehave.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Greenville Public School District trustees are considering a corporal punishment proposal.

Superintendent Janice Page-Johnson says that at the beginning of a school year, parents could sign a form giving permission for a child to be paddled.

Some trustees, though, are expressing concerns about the proposal. Doris Thompson, Loretta Shannon and Shirley Cartlidge say the proposed policy does not specify where a child could be struck, how many times or how hard.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *