School district considers paddling, with parents’ approval
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi school district might make paddling an option for students who misbehave.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Greenville Public School District trustees are considering a corporal punishment proposal.
Superintendent Janice Page-Johnson says that at the beginning of a school year, parents could sign a form giving permission for a child to be paddled.
Some trustees, though, are expressing concerns about the proposal. Doris Thompson, Loretta Shannon and Shirley Cartlidge say the proposed policy does not specify where a child could be struck, how many times or how hard.- READ MORE