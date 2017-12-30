Delivery Drivers Reveal London ‘No-Go Zones’ Made ‘Too Dangerous to Work’ by Acid Attacks and Knife Crimes

Delivery drivers have branded large parts of London “no-go zones” in which acid attacks and rampant knife crime have made them too fearful to work.

The frequency of assaults using corrosive liquid in the city — officially the world capital of reported acid attacks — has left drivers choosing to take a big pay cut rather than braving dangerous areas of London at night.

“We used to work till 2am – now people are stopping before 10pm,” one moped driver revealed to The Sun.“After 8pm or 9pm, we’re not going to those dangerous places.”

Places named by delivery men as areas of the UK capital which are too dangerous to work include Hackney and Stoke Newington — boroughs which local MP Diane Abbott boastsare “ethnically diverse”, noting just 36 per cent of residents describe themselves as white British. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *