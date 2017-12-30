BAD IDEA: Elizabeth Warren Tweets She Believes In Science, Gets Roasted Immediately

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responded to a tweet from President Donald Trump that made fun of global warming on Thursday by tweeting that she “believe[s] in science” — a move that instantly backfired.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

A little over an hour later, Warren responded.

I’m going to say something really crazy: I believe in science. Climate change is real and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) December 29, 2017

In response, Warren received an education in science on a range of topics, including DNA, gender and unborn children:

Now do the science of fetal development https://t.co/H5vnH6EA5b — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 29, 2017

White lady who claimed to be an Indian -> https://t.co/sXr42hKqvu — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 29, 2017

