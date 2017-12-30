Politics Science
BAD IDEA: Elizabeth Warren Tweets She Believes In Science, Gets Roasted Immediately
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responded to a tweet from President Donald Trump that made fun of global warming on Thursday by tweeting that she “believe[s] in science” — a move that instantly backfired.
In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017
A little over an hour later, Warren responded.
I’m going to say something really crazy: I believe in science. Climate change is real and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren.
— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) December 29, 2017
In response, Warren received an education in science on a range of topics, including DNA, gender and unborn children:
Now do chromosomes and sex. https://t.co/meeb4Zq1uh
— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) December 29, 2017
Now do the science of fetal development https://t.co/H5vnH6EA5b
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 29, 2017
White lady who claimed to be an Indian -> https://t.co/sXr42hKqvu
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 29, 2017
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responded to a tweet from President Donald Trump that made fun of global warming on Thursday by tweeting that she "believe[s] in science" — a move that instantly backfired.