School bans Christmas cards because they’re apparently bad for the environment

An England elementary school has banned Christmas cards because they apparently aren’t very eco-friendly.

Principal Jonathan Mason of Belton Lake Primary School in Lincolnshire decided to ban Christmas cards after a group of students reportedly approached him with their worries “about the impact of sending Christmas cards on the environment.”

As a result of their concerns, Mason reportedly banned students from sending Christmas cards to each other.

He told parents in a letter obtained by Sky News painting a dire picture about the dangers of Christmas cards.

“Throughout the world, we send enough Christmas cards that if we placed them alongside each other, they’d cover the world’s circumference 500 times. The manufacture of Christmas cards is contributing to our ever-growing carbon emissions.” – READ MORE