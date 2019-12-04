Sad: Joe Biden Says He Doesn’t Need Obama Endorsement To Win Iowa

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s “No Malarkey” tour is having a rough first week. The internet roasted it, Iowans seem to have rejected it, and now, former President Barack Obama is ignoring it, but Biden says it doesn’t bother him.
In a particularly sad moment on Tuesday, Biden was asked whether it bothered him that Obama hasn’t been a vocal proponent of his presidential campaign, choosing instead to stay on the sidelines and work on his own personal agenda.
“In a wide-ranging interview aboard his campaign bus during an eight-day, “No Malarkey” tour through rural Iowa, a feisty Biden answered questions for 30 minutes, discussing his prospects in Iowa, the likely strength of his campaign going into Super Tuesday and his relationship with the former president,” according to Politico.
“Biden reiterated that he asked Obama not to endorse him, and he stuck by that stance even when asked whether he’d want Obama’s backing if the field narrowed to three people: ‘No, because everyone knows I’m close with him,’ Biden said. ‘I don’t need an Obama endorsement,’” the news magazine reported. – READ MORE