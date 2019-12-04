Sad: Joe Biden Says He Doesn’t Need Obama Endorsement To Win Iowa

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s “No Malarkey” tour is having a rough first week. The internet roasted it, Iowans seem to have rejected it, and now, former President Barack Obama is ignoring it, but Biden says it doesn’t bother him.

In a particularly sad moment on Tuesday, Biden was asked whether it bothered him that Obama hasn’t been a vocal proponent of his presidential campaign, choosing instead to stay on the sidelines and work on his own personal agenda.