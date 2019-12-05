WATCH: Campaign Chaos As Biden Attacks Elderly Man Who Questioned Hunter’s Ukraine Oil Kickbacks; The DEMS Attack Man: “Stick it up your *ss …”

Joe Biden continues to lose it.

This time he attacked an elderly man at a campaign stop in Iowa after the citizen called Biden on the carpet for “selling access” to the White House as vice president.

“You’re a damn liar, man,” Biden blurted out at the voter.

Then Biden challenged the man to a push-up contest.

And it went downhill from there.

Welcome the the 2020 election folks.

Hopefully Biden can get back to the home in time for pudding and a warm cookie before bed time.

The Daily Caller video cut off the best part: See Below — and then a Biden supporter got in the man’s face but backed down after the man who confronted Biden challenged him.

