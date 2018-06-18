True Pundit

Schiff: White House using migrant kids’ grief and tears to build border wall (VIDEO)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that the Trump administration is using the “grief, the tears, the pain” of immigrant kids as “mortar” to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“What the administration is doing, they’re using the grief, the tears, the pain of these kids as mortar to build their wall,” Schiff said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“It’s an effort to extort a bill to their liking in the Congress. It’s, I think, deeply unethical,” he added.

Schiff was referring to a “zero tolerance” border policy imposed by the Trump administration earlier this year that separates immigrant children from their parents while the parents are prosecuted. – READ MORE

