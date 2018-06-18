True Pundit

Giuliani: FBI, prosecutors investigating Trump belong in the psych ward (VIDEO)

Posted on by
President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani suggested on Saturday that FBI agents and special counsel prosecutors should go to a psychiatric ward instead of investigating Trump.

“Instead of investigating President Trump, they should go to Bellevue,” Giuliani said, referencing the Manhattan psychiatric ward.

“Wackadoodles,” he added, waving his hands by his head with wide eyes.

The former New York mayor made the comments in Staten Island while campaigning for Republican Rep. Dan Donovan, New York-based Spectrum News NY1 reported. Donovan, who has been endorsed by Trump, is currently running a tight reelection race against former Rep. Michael Grimm (R-N.Y.). – READ MORE

