Seth MacFarlane: Fox News makes me ’embarrassed’ to work for this company

Comedian Seth MacFarlane blasted Fox News and network host Tucker Carlson on Twitter Saturday, saying remarks made by Carlson made him embarrassed to work for the Fox network.

MacFarlane, whose television show “The Orville” airs on Fox, was responding to CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, who criticized Carlson for telling his viewers to “assume the opposite” of what other news media are reporting.

“In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain,” MacFarlane said.

In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 16, 2018

“This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company,” he added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1