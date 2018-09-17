Schiff: Trump team ‘terrified’ of what Manafort could tell Mueller

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that he believes President Trumpand his lawyers are “terrified” at the prospect of what former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort could tell prosecutors as part of a new cooperation agreement.

“They may think they know what Manafort has to say because he was part of that joint defense agreement, but they have to know that he may not have told them the full truth,” Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence panel, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“They’re terrified of what he has to say,” he continued. “I’m surprised that we are where we are, that Manafort is cooperating.”

Manafort, who was convicted last month in Virginia on charges of bank and tax fraud, reached a deal on Friday to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller and avoid a second trial on additional charges in Washington, D.C. – READ MORE

Political commentator Dan Bongino called Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California a “fraud and a liar” on “Fox & Friends” Monday, for pushing a false narrative of the Russia investigation.

“Fox & Friends” played a clip of Schiff claiming President Donald Trump is acting as if he’s been “compromised” by the Russian government and Bongino responded by calling Schiff’s credibility into question.

Bongino said Schiff has been lying to the American people and is trying to lend credence to a “hoax,” in an attempt to derail the Trump administration.- READ MORE