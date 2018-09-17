Joe Biden: ‘God forgive me’ for staying quiet about Trump for so long

Former Vice President Joe Biden asked for divine forgiveness Saturday evening for not speaking out against President Trump sooner.

“Barack [Obama] and I agreed we would be quiet for the first year to let the new administration get up and running,” Biden said to the audience at the Human Rights Campaign annual dinner in Washington, D.C. “God forgive me.”

Biden also expressed remorse for not supporting gay marriage sooner, admitting he was "very late" to doing so.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and former second lady Jill Biden took swipes at President Trump while speaking at the Human Rights Campaign annual dinner Saturday night.

While introducing her husband, Jill Biden told a childhood story about a confrontation with a neighborhood bully, and appeared to make the comparison to the president.

“There is nothing that makes either of us more angry than a bully,” Jill Biden said. “There’s nothing that’s more unfair or unjust than people using their power to try to make other people feel small, to tell them who they are or what they are capable of, to say their identity doesn’t belong.”

She added that the two wanted to “pick a fight” with bullies, a comment seen as a subtle hint at a possible Biden challenge to Trump in 2020.

Joe Biden also compared Trump to a bully.