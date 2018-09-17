“We’re Going To Unmask You”: James O’Keefe Set To Expose Deep State With New Investigation (VIDEO)

Investigative Journalist James O’Keefe is set to make public a new investigation that will “unmask” and “put a face to the individuals who seek to disturb the fabric of our Republic.”

The investigation was teased in a 30-second trailer released on Friday under O’Keefe’s non-profit organization, Project Veritas.

It has become necessary to unmask, to personify, and to put a face to the individuals who seek to disturb the fabric of our Republic. In order to do that, we must expose them with their own words. See more: https://t.co/jUAhWYMjw2 pic.twitter.com/TNtaOFmnrk — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 14, 2018

According to O’Keefe, the investigation will be viewable for the public sometime next week.

“What we’re releasing next week… we must expose them in their own words. We’re going to make the hidden deep state individuals internet famous,” he said Saturday. – READ MORE

NBC reporter Jon Allen said that Democrats are giving credence to President Donald Trump’s claims of a “deep state” with their new Kavanaugh letter.

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Thursday that she had received a letter containing allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Feinstein said she forwarded the anonymous claims to authorities. – READ MORE