Schiff: On second thought, I shouldn’t have misled everyone over our contact with the whistleblower (VIDEO)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, conceded Sunday that he should have been “more clear” about his committee’s contact with the whistleblower who raised concerns about President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with the president of Ukraine.

Last month, Schiff said neither he nor his committee had contact with the whistleblower. He also said that he might never have found out about the whistleblower complaint if the Intelligence Committee inspector general had not brought it to the committee’s attention.

These two statements, were, of course, not true at all.

In reality, the whistleblower spoke with Intelligence Committee staff before filing the complaint, seeking advice on how to proceed, and Schiff was made aware of the nature of the complaint before it was filed. – READ MORE