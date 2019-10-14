‘Catastrophe’ Star Rob Delaney to Trump: ‘Rot in Hell Nazi C**t’

Amazon Prime’s Catastrophe star Rob Delaney did not mince words after watching President Donald Trump’s rally in Minneapolis last night, describing him as a “Nazi cunt” who deserves to “rot in hell.”

Rot in hell nazi cunt pic.twitter.com/ytXemLcpST — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 11, 2019

Delaney made the comments in response to a part of Trump’s speech where he derided leaders in Washington for allowing large numbers of Somali refugees to move into the state of Minnesota.

“For many years, leaders in Washington brought thousands of refugees to your state from Somalia,” Trump said, prompting boos from the crowd. “ without considering the impact on schools and communities and taxpayers.

"I promise you as president I will give local communities a greater say on refugee policy and put in place enhanced vetting and responsible immigration controls," he continued, prompting widespread applause from his supporters.