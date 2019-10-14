Sanders: Warren Is a Capitalist Through Her Bones, I Am Not (VIDEO)

Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Sanders said that Warren considers herself a “capitalist through her bones,” while he does not.

“I think business as usual, doing it the old-fashioned way, is not good enough,” he said.

Warren has become the 2020 Democratic frontrunner while largely allying herself with Sanders on issues of health care and tax policy. Sanders, who has struggled to differentiate himself from Warren, said he is the only candidate who will take on systemic corruption.

"I am, I believe, the only candidate who's going to say to the ruling class of this country, the corporate elite, 'enough, enough with your greed and with your corruption,'" he said. "We need real change in this country."