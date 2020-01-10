Mark Levin Rips Media, Dems Over Iran Coverage: The Victims of This Regime Get No Attention (VIDEO)

Conservative radio host Mark Levin ripped the media and Democrats for not being harsh enough on the Iranian regime while discussing President Donald Trump’s national address Wednesday night.

“One hundred and fifty billion dollars to Iran. They’re not using it on infrastructure, they’re not using it to feed their people, they’re not using it for good,” Levin said, referring to funds that became available to Iran due to the United States unfreezing assets during negotiations for the Iran nuclear deal. “They’re using it for the military state that it is. That’s what they’re doing.”

“And yet the apologists and the appeasers and the supporters for this regime in our media and the Democrat Party just keep at it,” he continued. “And Susan Rice among others say, ‘Well, it was their money to begin with.’ The reason that money was withheld by past administrations is because it’s a terrorist regime. And that’s what you do with terrorist regimes. You deal with them at all levels, including economic and financial.” – READ MORE