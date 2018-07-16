Schiff claims Trump to take ‘disastrous approach’ on meddling in meeting with Putin

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that he expects President Trumpto take a “disastrous approach” on election meddling during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, pointing to Trump’s repeated refusal to condemn Putin for interfering.

Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” less than a day before the Trump-Putin summit, and two days after the Justice Department indicted 12 Russians for allegedly hacking into U.S. systems during the 2016 campaign.

Schiff said he has no expectation Trump will do anything more than ask Putin if he interfered in the U.S. election.

“There’s no reason to expect this won’t be, frankly, a disastrous approach,” Schiff said. “He’s sitting down with a man who just ordered intervention in our election, and rewarding him for doing so, there’s no way that brings about a successful result.”- READ MORE

“This would be unprecedented,” said CBS reporter Norah O’Donnell about the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"President Putin has met with three previous U.S. presidents, never before has there been a private meeting of this kind before. So this would be unprecedented," @NorahODonnell on Trump-Putin meeting. https://t.co/K2N7XcG9rV pic.twitter.com/XwnntIv7H8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2018

But, Putin did have a private meeting with then-President George W. Bush at his ranch in Crawford, Texas back in 2001. – READ MORE

President Trump in an interview broadcast early Sunday said he has “low expectations” for a highly anticipated summit on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I go in with low expectations,” Trump told CBS News. “I’m not going with high expectations.”

“I’ll let you know after the meeting,” he answered when asked about his goals. “I think it’s a good thing to meet. I do believe in meetings. … Nothing bad is going to come out of it, and maybe some good will come out.”

WATCH: President Trump tells @CBSEveningNews' @jeffglor that he is going into the Helsinki summit with "low expectations" and that he will consider asking Russia to extradite agents indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. More on @FaceTheNation Sunday. https://t.co/59FYX8FTIg pic.twitter.com/u0rwS8rkxk — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2018

Trump also said he may ask Putin when they meet in Helsinki about extraditing the 12 Russian agents charged on Friday with hacking the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in 2016 and dispersing the documents online. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1