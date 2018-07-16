Trump 2020, outside groups raise $32.7 million in just 3 months, small donors rule

President Trump’s re-election campaign and groups backing his agenda raised nearly $33 million in just the last three months, an explosion of support driven by small donors, the groups have reported to the Federal Election Commission.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s re-election campaign raised $8.3 million and, when added to the money collected by its two associated groups, the total was $17.7 million in the second reporting quarter. The campaign has $33 million on hand.

It also sped up its shift to small donors. In the new report, it said that 98.5 percent of fundraising was from small donors, though the total was $2.3 million less than the first quarter.

And the super PAC backing the president’s agenda, America First Action and its nonprofit affiliate, America First Policies, raised another $15 million. – READ MORE

President Trump confirmed that he plans on running for reelection in 2020 in an interview with Piers Morgan.

“It seems like everybody wants me to,” Trump said in the interview, which was published Sunday.

I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, "I hope so!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

When the president was asked about potential Democratic challengers and if he thought any of them had a chance to beat him, he said, “No. I don’t see anybody. I know them all and I don’t see anybody.” – READ MORE

