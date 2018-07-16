‘I’m Concerned’: Sen. Paul ‘Worried’ About Kavanaugh’s Stance on Fourth Amendment Rights (VIDEO)

Kavanaugh defended the NSA’s action in an opinion in 2015, writing that the needs of law enforcement outweigh “the intrusion on individual liberty.”

“I think if we give up our liberty for security, with what [Benjamin] Franklin said, and that’s neither — neither liberty nor security.”

Kavanaugh had also written in his much-discussed Minnesota Law Review from 2009 that then-independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s investigation into former President Bill Clinton was a mistake.

He wrote that he believes it’s “vital that the President be able to focus on his never-ending tasks with as few distractions as possible.”

Paul said that he’d like to have a useful discussion with Kavanaugh about privacy.

“I’m concerned about Kavanaugh and we’re going to have a hopefully open and long and far-ranging conversation about this,” he said.- READ MORE

In a piece for Fox News, a former law clerk for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh portrayed a man both deeply devoted to the law and his family.

Amit Agarwal, who served as his clerk between 2006 and 2007, wrote that while “most Americans had never heard of Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Agarwal was intimately familiar with the man and what he was like.

“For example, Judge Kavanaugh is a devoted husband and father of two girls. Back when I worked for him, he was a brand new dad,” Agarwal recalled. “I still remember the judge beaming as he played hide-and-go-seek in chambers with his 1-year-old daughter, who would laugh and shriek with delight as he sang her name out loud while inching closer and closer to her hiding spot. Eleven years later, he continues to relish his role as a father.

“Judge Kavanaugh is the author of almost 300 judicial opinions, sits on the nation’s most influential federal appeals court, and teaches a course on the separation of powers at Harvard. But somehow he finds time to coach both of his girls’ basketball teams.”

Agarwal also noted how Kavanaugh, who has a reputation for helping others, attends the weddings of his clerks, has frequent lunches with them and takes them out to Washington Nationals games.

“Of course, it wasn’t all fun and games,” Agarwal wrote. “Clerking for Judge Kavanaugh was hard work. I remember he was toiling away on New Year’s Day and expected us to be there too. Late that afternoon, the judge walked over to where my co-clerks and I were working. He looked uncharacteristically sad. Then we found out why.

“Judge Kavanaugh explained that his wife ‘called and said we all have to call it a day and go home.’ I couldn’t help laughing. Like it or not, the judge was always candid in acknowledging – and gracious in following – controlling authority.” – READ MORE

