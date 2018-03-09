‘You Have Trump Derangement Syndrome’: Gorka Battles Hillary Adviser, Things Get Personal (VIDEO0

Former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka battled former Hillary Clinton adviser Philippe Reines over the state of President Donald Trump’s leadership in the Republican Party, and things got nasty fast.

Appearing on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” the panel pretty much went off the rails from the start, with Reines complaining that he would have to defend all sides owing to Gorka’s anti-establishment credentials and sarcastically congratulating Gorka for chief economic adviser Gary Cohn’s resignation as host Laura Ingraham looked bewildered.

In an attempt to get the conversation back on track, Ingraham argued that the political left hasn’t given credit to the president for his successes, while Gorka slammed Reines for his support of experts who failed to predict the results of Trump’s decisions.

“Your party has said — they predicted Armageddon on the Paris Accords,” Gorka said. “They predicted apocalypse because of tax reform. They said the world would be set on fire if we recognize Jerusalem as the eternal state, the eternal capital of the Israeli state. What happened? Nothing. None of those things happened. Your party failed America as much as the GOP RINO establishment. If you don’t want to defend it I understand because it’s indefensible.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1