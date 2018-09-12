Christian actor Kevin Sorbo returns Nikes: ‘They hurt my feet when I stand for the national anthem’

Christian actor Kevin Sorbo has jumped on the Nike boycott bandwagon.

Many former Nike fans began voicing their outrage at the company after it unveiled its latest “Just Do It” ad campaign, which featured former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick and the campaign slogan, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

In a rather tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, Sorbo revealed that he’d returned a pair of Nikes to a retailer because they hurt his feet while standing for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

In an interview with CNS News, Sorbo explained his post, which read, “I just returned a pair of Nike shoes to the store. I complained that they hurt my feet when I stand for the [national anthem].”

Sorbo told the outlet that he felt Nike "blew it."