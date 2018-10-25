Scarborough links explosive devices, Khashoggi’s death to ‘unrelenting hatred’ churned up by Trump

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough linked President Trump‘s rhetoric and policies to the death of dissident Saudi journalist and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi and to explosive devices mailed this week to former President Obama and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“The unrelenting hatred churned up by Donald Trump for the two years following 2016 is dangerous,” tweeted Scarborough, a frequent and vocal critic of the administration, on Wednesday. “A Washington Post columnist is dead and progressive icons are targets of bombs.”

He also replied to a tweet from Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump in which she condemned the attacks, asking if she would decry her father too.

Do you strongly condemn your father using the presidential bully pulpit and years of campaign rallies to constantly stir up hatred against CNN, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama? https://t.co/9D8pov74YX — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 24, 2018

The Secret Service reported Wednesday that it had intercepted two “potential explosive devices” that were on their way to the homes of Clinton and Obama.– READ MORE