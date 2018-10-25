NEWSWEEK TRIES TO TIE DESANTIS TO PIPE BOMBS SENT TO LIBERALS

Newsweek tried to tie a comment made by Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis to the pipe bomb sent to Hillary Clinton on Wednesday.

DeSantis, who is running for governor in Florida, said in an email to supporters on Tuesday that a visit from Clinton could be the “kiss of death” for his opponent, Andrew Gillum,

“I want to make sure that Andrew Gillum knows that inviting his failed presidential candidate is the WORST mistake of his campaign,” the DeSantis email said. “I want Hillary Clinton’s visit to be a kiss of death.”

A Newsweek article linked that rhetoric to the bomb sent to Clinton, despite the fact that there is no evidence to link the two.

Newsweek’s headline read, “Ron DeSantis Campaign Said He Wanted Hillary Clinton’s Florida Visit To Be ‘Kiss Of Death’ Day Before Bomb Threat.”- READ MORE